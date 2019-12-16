Q: I heard there is a student food pantry at UHV. How many students use the pantry, and can I donate?
A: JP’s Market – short for Jaguars’ and Pirates’ Market – is a food pantry for students enrolled at the University of Houston-Victoria and Victoria College. It is a free and anonymous resource to help eliminate food insecurity on campus.
The market, located in Jaguar Suites at 2703 Houston Highway, opened in October 2017 and has a variety of items that students can pick up once a week. There is no limit to how many times a student can visit JP’s Market during the semester. Items available include food and hygiene products, such as shampoo, toothpaste, soap and feminine products.
The pantry is stocked thanks to the support of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent as well as university faculty, staff, students and community members who graciously donate to help students. JP’s Market also has received several grants to help create, grow and sustain the pantry as well as the community garden on campus.
This fall, 14,410 food and household items were distributed to 392 students, with an average of 125-150 students visiting the market each week, said Hilary Kofron, UHV Student Life director.
JP’s Market is an essential resource on campus for students, and it is vital for the university to be able to keep up with the needs of our students. Food insecurity among college students is a serious issue across campuses nationwide.
In 2018, the nonprofit Hope Center for College, Community and Justice conducted a national survey at 123 two- and four-year colleges and universities. Of the nearly 86,000 students who participated, about 41% of students at four-year institutions said they experienced food insecurity. About 35% also said they cut down on the size of meals or skipped meals because they did not have enough money for food.
“JP’s Market is an amazing resource for students,” Kofron said. “Students have told us that because they were able to receive items from the market, they could purchase other important items, like textbooks. It really makes an impact to have this resource for our students so they can focus on why they’re here and not have to worry about meals.”
A Career Closet is also available for students to borrow professional clothing for free, which includes blazers, suits, blouses, collared shirts, pants, skirts and dress coats. Nonprofessional clothing items also are available and do not need to be returned. Clothing is donated by faculty, staff, students and community members. In the fall semester, 668 clothing items were distributed.
Those who would like to support students through JP’s Market can donate nonperishable food items, unused toiletries, household items and clothing. Please call 361-485-4411 to arrange to drop off items.
To make a monetary donation, go to uhvconnect.org/donations and choose the option to donate to the Student Food Pantry. UHV students appreciate the support.
