The Holy Family Knights of Columbus Council No. 9088 held its annual Catholic Teachers Appreciation Dinner May 17 at the Holy Family Activity Center.
About 150 teachers and spouses, Knights of Columbus members and spouses and three priests attended. Teachers were from Nazareth Academy, Our Lady of Victory and St. Joseph High School, according to a news release from the Knights of Columbus.
Mike Gonzales, Deputy Grand Knight introduced the guest speaker, John Gilley, principal of St. Joseph’s High School.
Gilley, now in his third year, spoke of his upbringing in the Catholic faith environment. Having a desire to give back, Gilley served on the St. Joseph’s High School Board for five years prior to administrative role. He thanked the Knights of Columbus for their support in honoring the teachers.
Gilley honored five teachers who were retiring this year that contributed much to Catholic education.
In addition, Debbie Michalski honored Sister Evelyn Korenek for her dedication for spending more than 50 years in promoting Catholic education. Korenek is retiring from Nazareth Academy this year but will still teach some religious classes.
