Crossroads kids were still learning things this week, even when on spring break.
The Texas Zoo in Victoria hosted a spring break camp, giving young students opportunities to put their brains to work but have fun while doing it.
Zoo Education Manager Katlyn Irwin led several animal-themed activities Wednesday. Kids figured out what an animal eats by studying its teeth. Meat-eater, like wolves, have sharper teeth, while a black bear's choppers are flatter.
Campers also took on the role of a zookeeper by making sure creatures have the right amount of all the foods they eat on a daily basis.
"I get interesting questions from kids, and sometimes their questions stump me, so we end up learning together," Irwin said.
The zoo's spring break and summer camps are for children ages 5-13. The group of students Irwin was with Wednesday were 6-9 years old.
Feeding animals was one of the first things the Wednesday campers did at the zoo. Lily Hines, 8, offered some hungry otters their favorite food.
"We gave them fish," Lily said.
Visiting animals up close is a perk for kids who attend the Texas Zoo spring break camp. In addition to the otters, campers met snakes, goats, a turkey and a yellow-naped amazon, which is a kind of parrot.
Later Wednesday morning, Irwin let the campers touch some animal skulls, from hummingbirds to javelinas. She also presented some interesting facts, like how New York City officials once tried to tackle a rodent problem by releasing ferrets underground.
Lily said she liked the black bear and pelican skulls but her favorite was the wolf's.
"A wolf has sharp teeth," Lily said. "They can tear meat, and they are not scared."
The kids who come to zoo camps benefit from doing hands-on activities with other children, Irwin said.
"When they are able to physically do something, they retain more information because they are doing something they think is fun," Irwin said.
Irwin added that going to zoo camp, or any camp in the community, provides kids with another creative outlet as they continue to grow.
"We've noticed that kids who go to camps in Victoria don't have a huge transition when they go back to school," Irwin said.
Details for the Texas Zoo's summer camp schedule will be finalized after this week, but Irwin said there would be camp days each week between May 29 and Aug. 4, the only exception being July 4.