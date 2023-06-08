Master Gardener Kathy Chilek points out a caterpillar to the students during a morning camp session Wednesday at the Victoria Educational Garden.
Crayons, beads, balls, paper and glue were laid out on long tables. It was arts and crafts time for kids ages 6-12.
Outside the pavilion at the Victoria Educational Gardens, Sydnie Beyer, 7, was making a colorful butterfly suncatcher. The winged creature was one of the many creations Sydnie has put together as part of the kids camp hosted by the
Victoria County Master Gardeners Association.
The theme of this year's camp is the elements — earth, wind, fire and water. Wednesday was Wind Day.
"It's an educational opportunity for kids to learn about plants, how to keep the Earth healthy, and they learn about sustainability," camp Director Janet McCrea said. "There's also a lot of fun crafts."
On Water Day, which was Tuesday, campers made sailboats out of spoons, toothpicks and rubber bands.
The weeklong camp starts every morning at 8:30 a.m., running until noon. Children work on crafts and eat snacks in one of three age groups, 6-7 years old ; 8-9 and 10-12.
Master Gardener Brynn Lee points out how the light shines through a student’s art during a morning camp session Wednesday at the Victoria Educational Garden.
Hunter Woodson, 6, works on his art with Master Gardener Karla Ann Davis during a morning camp session Wednesday at the Victoria Educational Garden.
Kids also are a part of a team, where they are mentored by a Master Gardener. James Wakefield, 12, was on the Candle team.
"I've been learning about plants, like air plants," James said.
This is James' first year attending the camp. He was invited by a friend.
"I've enjoyed hanging out with my friends and getting new experiences with plants," he said.
Before they colored, cut, glued and munched on fruit, vegetables and air-fried popcorn on Wednesday, campers learned about wind and weather from Crossroads Today meteorologist Trey Meynig.
Betty Tovar, a volunteer and master gardener, said the kids heard an explanation of how hurricanes form.
"Seeing the enjoyment on their faces and how they make new friends, it gives me a good feeling," Tovar said. "It's good for children when they learn from activities."
McCrea said for a price of $65, the kids camp is a reasonable bargain, considering all of the educational exposure and enrichment the children will have access to during the week.
The enrollment fee covers some of the cost for supplies, McCrea said. The master gardeners also received free food from H-E-B and a $1,000 grant from the South Texas Electric Cooperative.
Members of the Master Gardeners Association made donations to support the summer youth program.
"Everybody pitches in. We all do our part," McCrea said.
Both James and Sydnie were excited about Fire Day on Thursday, since they would get to hop in a real fire engine.
"I liked just about everything," Sydnie said about her experience at camp.
Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate.