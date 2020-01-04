Teens tried to bottle positive energy Saturday at the Victoria Public Library.
When the young people are proud of something, they are supposed to write it down and put the note in a jar throughout the year. At the end of the year, they will empty it out and remember everything they were proud of. The library hosts monthly teen events, such as this Remember-lutions program, where they express themselves.
Coordinator Jenilee Rollefsad said she saw the idea in a Buzzfeed article and decided to try it Saturday at the library.
"I like that the idea was a chance for kids to personalize their craft," Rollefsad said. I also liked that it promotes positive energy throughout the year instead of just at the beginning."
(0) comments
