Young Jackson Slaughter was ready to play the French horn Saturday, even though it was too big for him to hold.
But before he could, he needed a few quick instructions including how to hold his mouth over the mouth piece and how to blow hard enough for the horn to make a sound.
After watching intently as Kathy Myers explained to him how to blow, he was ready.
He formed his mouth in the perfect shape and gave it a blow of air. Out from the bell of the horn came a sweet sound that excited young Jackson and surprised a few onlookers.
Jackson,3, was at Kidzfest Saturday with his family. The Victoria Symphony's booth offered a large array of instruments for kids, young and old alike, to try.
That's what the Symphony wanted to do — bring music to people who may otherwise have not experienced it and expose them to the various instruments, said Myers, director of education for the Victoria Symphony.
After conquering the French horn, Jackson headed for the trumpet, while other children played the drums, fiddled with a violin and played the slide trombone.
The third annual Kidzfest, hosted by the Victoria Kiwanis Club, was just that a festival celebrating kids and raising money to help charities in the community who work with children.
It started with the 15th annual Riverside Bike Ride that included 250 riders who rode on six selected routes. They came from all over the Crossroads and the state, said Shannon Longoria, president of the Kiwanis Club of Victoria.
A group of seven riders from Houston was among those who rode the longest route — 60 miles. After they finished they were still in good spirits. They said they enjoyed stopping to talk to people at the rest stops as well as taking in the scenery. They became interested in the ride because one of the members, Mark McShaffry, recently purchased the Aero Crafters bar in Victoria and told the others about Victoria and the ride.
Another rider, Mike Lytle, 68, also of Houston, took in the afternoon festivities after riding the 50-mile route in 4 hours — that's about 12 mph with a tailwind the last 20 miles, he said.
This was Lytle's first time to ride in the Kiwanis Club's event. He learned about it from a friend who also rode. He particularly liked the idea that proceeds go to charities to help children.
Longoria was pleased with the turn out of bike riders, volunteers, sponsors and participants who attended the event.
She said they hoped to raise between $20,000 to $25,000 this year, after all the bills are paid, to help the children in the community.
One project they want to do is rebuild the playground at Rowland Elementary School, where the club has a K-Kids Club — an elementary school version of Kiwanis Club.
They also have a junior high version called Builders at the Stem School.
As the day went on, and bike riders made their way through the finish line arch in downtown Victoria, parents and children continued to enjoy horseback riding, bouncy house, Connect Four games, cornhole, batting practice, watching pottery be made, learning about animals at the Texas Zoo, learning to ride bicycles, listening to live music and much more.
At the bike rodeo area, Chloe Rivera, 4 1/2, wasn't sure about the bike's pedals at first, but once she got going with the help of a local police officer and a family member she was fine. By the end of her ride, she wanted a bike of her own.
But that request soon gave way to a desire for ice cream.
Police officer John Turner, with the department's community engagement division, said they work to teach children to safely ride bikes. They donated the bikes they used for the day's event to the Kiwanis Club, which gave them away to people who registered for the drawing.