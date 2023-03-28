Samwise Gamgee and Rudy Ruettiger displayed bravery during challenging circumstances.
The actor who portrayed both of them in movies told over 1,000 people at the Victoria Fine Arts Center that they can be courageous when addressing mental health needs.
The seated audience cheered as Sean Astin walked to the podium Tuesday morning. Astin was in town for Victoria College's Lyceum Lecture Series.
"The conversation on mental health has really changed since my mom was diagnosed with a bipolar mood condition in the 1980s," Astin said. "We need to acknowledge how far we have come. People who feel alone don't have to look too far for help."
Astin said his mother, the actress Patty Duke, dealt with substance abuse and depression during his childhood. Duke received treatment for her ailments and served as a mental health advocate until her death in 2016.
Astin said from his childhood experiences with his mother, he learned how to show empathy.
"The name of the game is patience," Astin said. "No matter how much resentment I had for my mom, I loved her."
People are the CEOs of their minds, he said, and the mind is the centerpiece of their body, which makes mental health something important in everyday life.
"Sometimes I feel like running around with a feather, touching someone, saying everything will be OK," Astin said.
In his address, Astin said a diagnosis of a mental health disorder can make the affected person fearful. Family members and doctors can support the recovery process by conveying compassion.
"Humility engenders trust," Astin said. "The solution to fixing the tension is to listen to each other. People do get better. Know that it is a process."
Astin offered advice for those who are unsure about where to turn when they experience problems with their mental health.
"There are people in your community who can offer help," Astin said. "Look for opportunities and when it is safe, let your thoughts be heard."
The audience can be like Rudy, who had faith in himself when the situation he faced was difficult, Astin said.
"You're brave. Those words mean something," Astin said.
Following his lecture, Astin said in an interview that he was amazed by the "hot reception" from the Victoria audience.
"An amazing thing about the experience is how thoughtful people were," Astin said. "People were patient with me the entire time."
Astin said he has been publicly sharing his advocacy for mental health for over 20 years.
Among the audience at the Fine Arts Center was Victoria College President Jennifer Kent. Kent said Astin's message "hit the mark."
"The more we talk about mental health and work to destigmatize the topic, the more effective we will become in seeking support, treatment, and solutions," Kent said.
Kent said she commended Victoria College's Lyceum Committee for planning the event.
"At Victoria College, we prioritize creating a caring campus that is responsive to mental health needs," Kent said. "We recently opened a new grant-funded counseling center on campus and partner with community resources, such as Gulf Bend Center to provide the support services our college community needs."
After Astin's speech, Victoria College announced the next event in the Lyceum Lecture Series will take place Sept. 12 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. Joel Salatin, an expert in sustainable agriculture, will be the speaker.