Know your ‘why’: Part 1
Mother Teresa – a woman known for running hospices, soup kitchens and orphanages in India – has been credited as saying no child should be “unwanted, unloved, uncared for, forgotten by everybody. I think that is a much greater hunger, a much greater poverty than the person who has nothing to eat.” I was reminded of this quote last week. It reminded me of a story of an elementary student from a small rural town.
Mrs. Carter was the kindergarten teacher along with serving as a third-grade teacher. Her hair was always silver, which fit her first name Sylvia, or at least her students thought so. Her students remember more real-life situations that took place in her class than one day of being in high school or college.
One day, she gave one third-grader something this student had never experienced before – respect and dignity. The student’s mom had recently remarried, so instead of being on the free and reduced lunch, this 8-year-old had to pay 10 cents every day for her lunches. At this particular school, when a student had a change in their lunch status, a letter was sent home to the parents, notifying them of any changes.
Unaware of the letters being sent home, Mrs. Carter called the third-grader to her desk the following day. With a smile on her face, she kindly said, “You are no longer on free lunch, but on reduced lunch. Here is the envelope you will put your lunch money in from now on, but you do not have to pay today.” The pea green envelope was about the size of a business card. The little third-grader took out her dime confidently, placed it in the envelope, and stated, “I know, Mrs. Carter. The school sent a letter home yesterday and here is my dime.” Mrs. Carter gave the student a small hug and a warm smile and sent the student back to her desk.
The student never forgot that moment. Not only did this student realize that Mrs. Carter would have paid for lunch that day, but also this young child experienced compassion, respect and utmost dignity by discussing the situation privately at the teacher’s desk. By not announcing her situation to the entire class, Mrs. Carter modeled respect, kindness and dignity. And those qualities are what made Mrs. Carter so special and memorable to so many students.