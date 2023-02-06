Every student has a moment when they are on the giving or receiving end of a teacher’s kindness. The situation or circumstance may be totally different from the third-grade student’s story in my previous column. Your story might not have been in a small rural town or in the suburbs of a large metropolitan city, but it happened somewhere.
When we recollect our own experience, we are able to open our eyes to the students on our campus It does not matter whether we serve on an elementary campus of 400 students, a junior high campus of 1,300 students or a high school campus of 3,400 students. When we are able to understand that every student has their own unique story, it will change who we are as educators. If you are an educator and you do not know your why, I challenge you to reflect on that question.
Reflect on why you do what you do.
Carl Jung, a Swiss psychiatrist and psychotherapist, states it best: “I am not what has happened to me. I am what I choose to become.”
Mrs. Sylvia Carter understood Jung’s words. She gave her third-grader an opportunity to succeed through her compassion. She was willing to teach a child, who the world viewed as unwanted, unloved and uncared for, regardless of her economic status.
That little third-grade student was hungry in many ways, but Mrs. Carter loved on her every day for the two years she was her student. This teacher’s compassion knew no bounds, and it gave one student the dignity needed to move on.
Thank you to all the Mrs. Carters in the world.
Do you know the reason why you do what you do?
Educator Tip:
• Know why you do what you do.
• Reflect on why you do what you do.
• Know the reason why you do what you do.
