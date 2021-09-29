The League of Women Voters of Victoria and the Victoria Advocate have partnered together to hold a forum to educate voters about the upcoming school district bond election.
The forum will take 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Victoria College's Student Center and will feature a panel that includes VISD superintendent Quentin Shepherd and school board and community members, LWV member Lisa DeVries said.
"The purpose is to provide information to voters," DeVries said. "I think there's been a lot of confusion about the bond, and I know there's a lot of misinformation about how our schools are funded."
The forum will begin with a presentation from panel members and end with an open question and answer session with the community, DeVries said.
Attendees should submit questions before the event by emailing lwvvictoriacounty@gmail.com. Questions will still be accepted as the meeting happens but may not be answered due to time constraints, DeVries said.
Those unable to attend the event in person may watch it virtually by scanning the QR code on the event flier.
