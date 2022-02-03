A cold front is sweeping through the Crossroads, bringing freezing temperatures and weather. Local school districts have begun announcing closures. This is an ongoing, live list that we will continue to update as additional information becomes available.
Schools
- Cuero ISD will be closed Friday.
- Goliad ISD will be closed Friday.
- Refugio ISD will be closed Friday.
- Austwell-Tivoli ISD will be closed Friday.
- Nazareth Academy has a school holiday Friday.
- Bloomington ISD will be closed Friday.
- VISD will have delayed start times for Friday.
- Elementary: 10 a.m.
- Middle School: 10:30 a.m.
- High School: 9:30 a.m.
- Breakfast will be available at campuses.
- School buses will run two hours later than normal. Ex. If your bus pick-up time is 6:30 a.m., it will now be 8:30 a.m. - delayed by two hours. Campuses will dismiss at their normal times and after-school activities will take place as scheduled. Please send your children to school with enough coats or layers to keep warm.
- We will continue to monitor the weather situation and may adjust this plan as necessary should the current forecasted conditions worsen.
- VISD will continue to share updates with parents and staff via the District Notifications System and the VISD website. Updates will also be shared with our media partners.
Woodsboro ISD will have a late start on Friday. Bus routes will begin at 9 a.m., and classes will begin at 10 a.m. Because of the uncertainty of the weather, an updated announcement will be posted to our webpage tomorrow morning by 8:30 a.m. Please stay tuned to the WISD website for updates to this notification.
- Industrial ISD all campuses will have a delayed start time at 10:00am. Buses will run 2 hours later than normal. Please stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
Schools and districts yet to announce
- Hallettsville ISD closed today (Thursday) has not posted about Friday yet.
- Shiner ISD is closed today (Thursday) has not posted about Friday yet.
- Bay City ISD will have update today
- Palacios ISD will have update today
- Van Vleck will have update today
- East Bernard will operate as normal on Friday and will continue to monitor weather conditions overnight.
- Wharton ISD will operate as normal on Friday and will continue to monitor weather conditions overnight.
- El Campo ISD will operate as normal on Friday and will continue to monitor weather conditions overnight.
City of Victoria delays opening times for non-emergency offices
- All City of Victoria non-emergency offices will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.
- The City is delaying opening times for non-emergency offices because of a forecast of winter weather that is expected to create unsafe driving conditions. Residents should avoid driving in hazardous weather conditions or if there is ice on the roads.
- Garbage and recycling pickup will continue as scheduled.
- Restrooms in City parks closed at 12 p.m. Thursday and will reopen Sunday, weather permitting. Flag football games that were scheduled for Thursday evening have been canceled.
- Residents should bring their pets indoors and wrap exposed pipes. Residents who choose to flow water through their pipes to prevent freezing should only allow a small trickle of water to flow from the faucet furthest from the meter. This will conserve water and help to ensure that the City can continue providing water service. If you experience a water leak and need help shutting off your water meter, contact Public Works at 361-485-3380.
- The City has improved its technology contingency plans and made upgrades to equipment during the past year to be able to continue supporting critical services.
- Mid-Coast Family Services will operate an overnight warming center will be open at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. For more information or to make a donation, contact Mid-Coast Family Services at 361-575-7842.
- Strong winds could blow down tree limbs and cause isolated power outages. To report a power outage, contact AEP at 361-573-2428 or download the AEP app at AEPTexas.com/App. Do not call 911 unless you are experiencing an emergency.
- The City has been regularly monitoring National Weather Service updates in coordination with the Victoria Office of Emergency Management. City officials are prepared to mobilize resources to respond to any impacts related to the winter weather.
- For more information about the weather forecast, visit https://www.weather.gov/crp/. For local updates, follow City of Victoria, Texas – Government on Facebook.
Victoria County non-emergency offices will be open at 10 a.m. on Friday
- Victoria County in coordination with its Victoria Office of Emergency Management has been and will continue to monitor the weather through the evening and through the weekend for any changes in weather. County officials are prepared to respond to any impacts related to the winter weather.
GCRPC Transit route schedule update
- Due to weather conditions resulting from the arctic front, the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission (GCRPC) will be temporarily delaying our route start times. All Transit Routes on Friday will now begin at 10 a.m.
- Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- We apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause for our passengers. Visit our webpage at www.gcrpc.org or our social media at www.facebook.com/GCRPC for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.