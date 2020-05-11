John Wenske, of Moulton, and Branton Winkenwerder, of Victoria, were selected to receive the 2020 All American Scholar Award sponsored by Catholic Life Insurance, one of the nation’s top 10 largest fraternal life insurers.

Each year, Catholic Life awards 35 scholarships worth $1,000 each to graduating high school seniors who have not only demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and academic achievements but have also gone above and beyond in their civic duties and made a difference in their communities, according to a news release from Catholic Life Insurance.

Wenske, who plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall, is the son of Patrick and Mary Wenske. He submitted an impressive resume of extracurricular activities that include Live Oak 4-H, 4-H Lavaca County Council, FFA, Early Bird 4-H, band, altar serving, Beta Club, Spanish Club, UIL Academics, basketball, cross country, baseball, golf, Student Council, working with chickens, building fences, handyman, and electrical work. He has volunteered with Landscape Gateway Monument, Driscoll Children’s Hospital, County Council Food Drive, Manna Food Pantry, Shady Oak Nursing Home, Lavaca County 4-H, Moulton Junior Livestock Show, Special Olympics, Souper Bowl of Caring, Moulton Beautification Project, and Jamboree Children’s Events.

Winkenwerder, who plans to attend Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in the fall, is the son of Scot and Ann Winkenwerder. He submitted an impressive resume of extracurricular activities that include National Honor Society, golf, FFA, Rock Teen Leadership, altar serving, washing cars, handyman, and lawn mowing. He has volunteered with Holy Family Catholic Church, Victoria Outdoor Family Expo, Special Olympics, Golf Camp, Victoria Bootfest, and highway trash pick-up.

