Victoria school district will continue to enforce its existing mask protocol and social distancing requirements.
The announcement comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced the end to the mask mandate would take effect Wednesday.
Current Texas Education Agency guidance says that a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged under this updated guidance. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy, according to a Victoria school district news release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation and local health authorities have informed district officials that their recommendations regarding masks and social distancing have not changed, according to the release.
Given this guidance, Victoria school district is maintaining current mitigation strategies.
Victoria school district will also continue to prioritize student, staff and community health by following the guidelines of its Safe Start Strong Start Plan for the safety of all students and staff at all campuses and district buildings, including practicing physical distancing, according to the release. District officials will adjust when it is safe and appropriate to do so, and we will keep our students and families informed of what those developments may be.
(0) comments
