Voting generic

in Person:

Total number of people voted so far: 503

Number of people voted Tuesday: 289

Mail In

Number of mailed ballots received: 1,614

Total votes cast: 2,117

Total number of registered voters in Victoria County: 49,283

Election Day is May 1. Early voting continues through April 27.

Early voting will be at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Classroom A. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 and April 27.

Photo Id is required to vote.

You can find sample ballots online at vctxelections.org. If you have more questions, contact the elections office by calling 361-576-0124 or emailing elections@vctx.org.

Source: Victoria County Election Administrator's Office

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.