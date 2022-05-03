The City of Victoria Municipal Court will host a mock trial featuring students from The Bridge Program at The Vine School at 9 a.m. May 17 in the municipal courtroom, 107 W. Juan Linn St.
The mock trial is open to the public and is expected to last about one hour.
The trial is based on the fictional case of a juvenile suspected of driving with an underage passenger who was not wearing a seat belt.
In preparation for the mock trial, Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold has been visiting students twice a week since April 1, teaching them about real-world court proceedings and helping them develop statements and examination questions to use during the trial.
To learn more about Municipal Court programs, visit victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt. To partner with the court for an educational event, visit victoriatx.gov/courtoutreach.
