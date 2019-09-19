The Victoria ISD Education Foundation will present the ninth annual MVP Challenge Award to the most valuable player of Friday night's Victoria East and West football game.
The $1,000 cash award is sponsored by Mrs. and Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, owner of Crossroads Health Center. The cash and traveling trophy goes to the school at which the winner attends, according to a news release from the education foundation.
Bhatia created this award as a way to challenge athletes and promote a friendly cross-town rivalry.
The awards presentation will take place immediately following the Titan and Warrior game. The Bhatias and Crossroads Health Center staff will be on hand to present a traveling trophy and life-sized mock check to the winning student body and administration.
The MVP’s high school may use the $1,000 cash prize in a positive way that will enrich, inspire, or enhance opportunities for its students. The traveling trophy will be displayed at each campus signifying annual bragging rights.
The cross-town rivalry game begins at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
