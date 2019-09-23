O’Connor Elementary School principal Vicky Dunseth resigned Sept. 12, according to her resignation letter to the Victoria school district.
A letter went out to parents informing them of Dunseth's resignation Sept. 16.
Victoria school district spokeswoman Shawna Currie said Dunseth left for personal reasons and will use personal time off from now until Oct. 24, which is Dunseth’s official last day.
“Because it's a personnel issue, all I am at liberty to say is that it was personal reasons,’ Currie said Monday afternoon.
O’Connor assistant principal Ericka Barr will be the school’s interim principal until a permanent person is hired, Currie said.
Currie said the district is working to get the position filled as soon as possible.
“We want to make sure it's the right person for that position,” she noted.
Dunseth worked for the district since 2009 and become the O’Connor principal in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.