As Victoria school district prepares for the 2021-2022 school year, online student registration will begin May 3.
All students, current and new, who will attend a Victoria public school in the 2021- 22 school year must register using the online system, including those entering Prekindergarten. Online registration is available in English and Spanish, according to a news release from the district.
Starting Monday, the school district will email parents of students currently enrolled in the VISD a Snapcode letter.
The Snapcode is like a key to the child’s Victoria school district enrollment data, and it is how the parent will access the online enrollment process for a current student. It is important to note that parents with more than one child enrolled in the district should receive a unique Snapcode for each current student, according to the news release.
Parents can also log on to the VISD online registration link beginning May 3 to register for 2021-2022 by clicking on the “New Student Enrollment” link. A Snapcode is not needed for new students.
The online registration process allows parents to submit information and upload relevant documents directly to the district using a computer, smartphone, or tablet. The vast majority of parents will not need to visit their child(ren)’s campus to complete the registration process unless contacted by school staff.
If the child is new to the district, the parent will need to upload, email, mail, fax, or hand-deliver to the school the documents listed after the online registration process. Both new and current students will need to provide proof of address, parent/guardian photo ID, and, if entering grades prekindergarten, kindergarten and seventh, a current immunization record. If additional documents are needed, the school will contact the parent.
Students whose registration is not completed via the online system by the first day of school may not have a course schedule and/or may not have a school/teacher assignment. Parents are encouraged to complete the online registration process as early as possible.
By registering online early, allows the school district to plan accordingly for classroom space at each campuses.
If a parent does not have internet access or needs assistance with the online registration process, they can contact any district during regular business hours to make an appointment for online registration assistance.
Additional information about the online registration process is posted on the district's website at www.visd.net. Just click on the online student registration link.
