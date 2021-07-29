There are only a few short weeks until the 2021-22 school year begins, and the Victoria Independent School District is still looking to fill about 50 teaching positions, as of Wednesday.
Do you have a bachelor’s degree ... of any kind? Are you interested in teaching? If you answered yes to these questions, we want to talk to you!
With the nationwide teacher shortage, many school districts, ours included, are struggling to find teachers in time for the new school year. Student enrollment is steadily increasing, while teacher availability is decreasing.
In an effort to fill the teaching vacancies that remain open, the school district will hold its second job fair on Wednesday, and if you have any interest in teaching and hold a bachelor’s degree of any kind, we would love the opportunity to speak with you about our open positions. We want to go over all the opportunities available with the district.
A teaching career with the school district comes with many perks. Remember when you were in school and got a summer, Thanksgiving, winter, and spring break as well as most state and federal holidays off? Well, if you work for the school district, you can have all of that again! We also offer benefits, retirement and insurance. Some teaching positions also qualify for an additional financial stipend.
We also want to talk with retirees who want to work part-time, substitutes for both short-term and long-term needs, instructional coaches, paraprofessionals, and anyone who wants to be a part of educating today’s youth.
If you’re interested in working for the district, please attend our job fair for an on-site interview. The job fair will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Dr. Robert Jaklich Conference Center, 2909 Miori Lane. We want to see you there!
