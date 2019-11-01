The Palacios High School marching band advanced to the state UIL competition and will compete on Nov. 6.
Palacios High School will compete in the 3A preliminary competition at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The students will compete against 22 other 3A schools in the preliminaries, and 10 schools will advance to the finals later that night.
Six Crossroads schools competed in the 3A area competition last weekend with Palacios High School and Industrial High School advancing to the finals. Thirty-one teams competed in the preliminaries with 12 advancing to the finals.
Palacios placed fourth in the finals and advanced, while Industrial placed seventh – one place from advancement.
Three 5A Crossroads schools competed in area competition last weekend. Victoria West advanced to the finals. West fell short in the final round and placed eighth. The top five schools moved on to compete at the state competition on Nov. 4 in San Antonio.
Victoria West High School placed 10th in the preliminaries, Victoria East High School placed 26th and Calhoun High School placed 27th. Twenty-eight teams competed in the preliminary level at the area competition.
