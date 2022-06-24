Patti Welder Middle School awards ceremony

Patti Welder Middle School recently held its awards ceremony. Students were recognized for academics and athletics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- New indoor flea market to pop up in Victoria Saturday
- Investigation into deadly Mission Valley fire continues, authorities offer few details
- Roe v. Wade: Crossroads reacts to Supreme Court's overturning decision
- Area teams struggle in state tournament pool play
- VISD board set to consider hiring new deputy superintendent
- Fire kills elderly man, 2 family pets in Mission Valley
- Historic Homes Tour opens doors to unique architecture, history and stories this weekend
- Blotter: Man arrested after police chase
- New Victoria ordinance gives police wider latitude with catalytic converter thieves
- 96 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads
Commented
- Making the case (6)
- Letter: Guns and government (2)
- McConaughey, Abbott illustrate our stark divide on guns (2)
- RINO (2)
- Victoria rancher Wayne Dierlam remembered for service, kindness (1)
- Debris still remains alongside the rail tracks in Shiner as derailment probe continues (1)
- JEANNE ELIZABETH SHIELDS THOMAS (1)
- Cheryl Lynn Williams (1)
- Roe v. Wade: Crossroads reacts to Supreme Court's overturning decision (1)
- Body of evidence suggests De Leon burial ground doesn't hold Victoria's founder (1)
- Fire marshal urges fireworks ban ahead of July 4th because of drought conditions (1)
- New Victoria ordinance gives police wider latitude with catalytic converter thieves (1)
- Guest column: Let’s move to Australia, where they confiscate mass murder weapons (1)
Recent Comments
-
Mike Gomez said:
So it was just a leak of a draft,funny the final version is almost word-for-word l
-
James Chandler said:China controls 90% of the sources of rare earth minerals including ones vital to electric vehicle batteries and motors. Afghanistan holds an enormous amount of these minerals also (https://www…
-
Ruben Alvarez said:
Fireworks don't cause fires, people do
-
Mike Gomez said:Glen, the last meaningful conversation I had with a conservative was Rawley McCoy. He made his point and listened to mine without inserting partisan political talking points. As mayor he never…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.