The Victoria school district has announced Elizabeth Schubert as principal of the new Stroman STEM Academy, Jennifer McIntyre as principal of DeLeon Elementary.
The appointments were announced at Thursday’s monthly Victoria school board meeting.
Through a School Action Fund grant, Stroman Elementary will be redesigned as a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Academy, providing a pathway for students that will incorporate evidence-based strategies through project-based learning in key STEM areas across the curriculum. The new program is projected to begin in fall 2021.
Schubert will immediately begin working with district administrators to design and launch this new model. She has proven to be adept at creating and designing powerful learning experiences for students, always asking, “What is best for learners?”
“I am honored and privileged to serve the VISD community as the Stroman STEM Academy principal,” said Schubert. “I look forward to building relationships with the students, teachers, and parents of the Stroman family as we work together to create a bright future for our children. I anticipate wonderful opportunities for the Stroman students and cannot wait to meet them.”
Schubert has served Victoria East High School as assistant principal since 2018 and is in her 15th year in education. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M University-Kingsville, a master’s degree in Education Administration from Lamar University, and is a doctorate in Leadership 2021 graduate candidate at Hardin-Simmons University. Through the end of the 2020-2021 school year, Schubert will also continue serving as the assistant principal at Victoria East High School.
McIntyre will lead DeLeon Elementary as principal beginning in the fall.
“I am honored and blessed to become the next principal at DeLeon,” said McIntyre. “I have enjoyed working with our staff, students, and families during the last two years as assistant principal, and I look forward to continuing the journey in a new role.”
McIntyre has served DeLeon Elementary as assistant principal since 2019 and is in her 11th year in education. She earned a bachelor’s in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston-Victoria and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Texas at Arlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.