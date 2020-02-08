About 550 Victoria students will change campuses with proposed zoning changes next school year.
The Boundary Analysis and Rezoning Task Force finished its proposed boundary line changes for Victoria school district’s elementary and middle school campuses, which were sent to parents via email on Friday. The proposed changes will shift student populations from the northwest to the south.
“It breaks my heart. Those kids are so knit together. I worry about what’s going to happen,” Vickers parent Wendy Hughes-Garcia said. “It’s going to be a huge change.”
Garcia’s youngest child is in second grade at Vickers Elementary School. Her family remained zoned for the school by a street.
“I understand why they are doing this,” she said. “Building capacity is an issue.”
Vickers is just one of the nine elementary zones where boundaries are being changed in some way along with Cade and Patti Welder Middle Schools.
The district will hold two public forums at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday to hear public input before presenting the proposed changes to the board during its Feb. 20 meeting.
The board will have a two-hour work session during the meeting, but no actions is scheduled to happen until a later date, said Gregory Bonewald, deputy superintendent of operations.
These changes, if approved by the board, would take effect for the 2020-21 school year.
About 450 elementary students’ home campuses would be changed, if the school board approves the plan recommended by the task force, Bonewald said. The plans at this point are preliminary until official board approval.
“What’s basically happening from a broad scale, we know that we’ve had campuses that are overcrowded on the north side and we have campuses on the southside that are under crowded,” Bonewald said. “We have to have a cascading effect on the boundaries in order to try and more equitably use our facilities.”
The southern school boundaries, proposed by the task force, will expand north to disperse the students more effectively across the district.
Vickers and Schorlemmer elementary schools are over capacity with their student populations, so those students need to be shifted.
- Vickers’ boundary shifts northward and students south of Northside and Levi Sloan roads and west of Paco Road will be rezoned for Schorlemmer Elementary School.
- Schorlemmer students who live east of Navarro Street and south of Sam Houston Drive, which contains the Primrose subdivision, will be rezoned to Shields Elementary School.
- Students who were zoned for Shields and live west of Navarro will be rezoned to Crain Elementary School.
- Current Crain students who live south of Red River Street and west of Laurent Street will be moved to Hopkins Elementary School. Hopkins Elementary will gain students from Aloe Elementary School who live east of the Guadalupe River.
- Hopkins students who live east of Laurent Street and north of Port Lavaca Highway will be moved to Dudley or O’Connor elementary schools. Students who live north of North Street will move to O’Connor and those who live on the south of the street will move to Dudley.
- Torres Elementary School will not gain new students with the shift in zones, but its students who live west of Ben Wilson Street will move to O’Connor.
“O’Connor and Dudley are both only gaining (students) because they were two of the least utilized campuses,” Bonewald said.
The changes to the schools are not because of the closure of F.W. Gross, William Wood and Guadalupe elementary schools, Bonewald said. Those schools were in the southern part of the district, which are not over capacity. Redrawing the attendance boundaries will redistribute students across the district to better use its resources.
“This zoning is not a result of the merger last year,” Bonewald said. “In fact you can imagine, had we not moved kids to Dudley and O’Connor during last year’s merger, how even more under enrolled those campuses would be this year.”
Cade Middle School is the only middle school that is operating over capacity. Its students south of Crestwood Street and east of Main Street will be rezoned to Patti Welder Middle School.
About 100 middle school students will be rezoned with the proposed plan.
The biggest change for middle schools is the feeder pattern from elementary to middle school.
Four of the 14 elementary schools would not maintain a pure feeder pattern to middle school, according to the proposed plan.
Students attending Crain and Shields would attend either Cade or Patti Welder, and students attending Dudley and O’Connor would attend either Stroman or Patti Welder depending on their home address.
No changes are proposed Victoria East and Victoria West high schools, Bonewald said. Patti Welder and Cade still feed into West and Stroman and Howell middle schools will continue to attend East.
Garcia said she is glad her family is not affected by the current proposal, but she will not celebrate until the board makes a decision.
“We are still in Vickers, Cade and West but barely,” she said. “If we lived on the street over, my kids would be going to a completely different school.”
Garcia said her family moved to their current home so her four children could attend the schools within that boundary including Vickers, Cade and Victoria West High School. If they were to be rezoned, Garcia said she and her husband agreed that they would move to stay in Vickers’ attendance boundary.
“I’m worried about the kids being separated from their friends,” she said. “No two schools are alike.”
Garcia said she knows several families who are to be rezoned on the proposed plans. She noted that she plans to attend the Wednesday forum to share her thoughts with the district.
“Vickers is not a school, it is a family, and it’s a community,” Garcia said. “My daughter comes home happy every day.”
