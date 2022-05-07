Candidates

From top left, clockwise are Kathy Bell, Margaret Pruett, Theresa Klacman and Emett Alvarez.

 Contributed

Unofficial final voting results are in for the Victoria school board races.

Incumbent Margaret Pruett beat challenger Emett Alvarez Saturday for Victoria school board District 6.

Kathy Bell beat Theresa Klacman in the race for the open District 1 seat.

Pruett led Alvarez with 621 votes to 499.

Bell led Klacman with 436 votes to 344.

Pruett explains legalities
Buy Now

School board member Margaret Pruett said trustees of the Victoria Independent School District cannot just have a conversation with parents during meetings. Rather state law prohibits a back-and-forth. Other candidates said those rules should be changed. Challenger Emett Alvarez awaits his turn to speak to her left. The discussion was at the University of Houston-Victoria during a political forum sponsored by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and the Victoria Advocate.

“We are super excited about the early voting results, and we are looking forward to the count when everything is turned in,” Pruett said.

Alvarez said that he expected a low turnout and felt that Pruett had already built a strong lead.

“The voters have heard what they need to hear,” Bell said.

Pruett, 49, is a legal assistant at Anderson, Smith, Null & Stofer and has taught at every school in the district.

Alvarez, 60, is a Stroman High School graduate and former city council member.

Hopes to spend responsibly
Buy Now

Emett Alvarez, a candidate for a seat on the Victoria Independent School District's board of trustees, said spending should be done responsibly, and money should be funded properly from Austin and Washington. He spoke at the University of Houston-Victoria during a political forum sponsored by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and the Victoria Advocate. 

At a recent candidate forum, Pruett said she has been involved with the school district since 1994, serving in special education, English as a second language and as a permanent substitute teacher. Since being elected to serve on the school board in 2016, she has seen dropout rates fall and graduation rates rise, and would like to involve the community more in school-related issues.

“If we create more partnerships, it creates more opportunities for our students,” Pruett said. “It gives them tools to be successful in their futures.”

Alvarez, meanwhile, said that he wanted to fix and renovate the district’s schools, including Stroman Middle School. However, he said taxpayers need to be better informed about issues the schools face and where the district’s money is going.

Bell and Klackman are competing to fill a seat held by Kevin VanHook, who did seek reelection.

Bell, 61, served as a teacher in the school district for 24 years.

Klacman, 56, is the founder and president of Restoration House Ministries.

Bell said there should be a priority on trying to keep students in the community after graduation.

Klacman gets personal
Buy Now

Theresa Klacman, candidate for a seat on the Victoria Independent School District's board of trustees, gave a very personal account of her early life at the University of Houston-Victoria during a political forum sponsored by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and the Victoria Advocate.

“We have bright kids, we have intelligent kids here,” Bell said. “We want to keep them here.”

Making the schools more efficient will make the students more successful in their futures, Bell said.

Klacman said that residents don’t trust how the school board spends tax dollars.

“There definitely needs to be more communication with the community on how money is being spent,” Klacman said.

Bell answers questions
Buy Now

Kathy Bell a candidate for trustee on the Victoria Independent School District's board of trustees answers a question at a political forum sponsored by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and the Victoria Advocate. Keith Kohn, the newspaper's executive editor, right, was moderator of the event.

Both Bell and Klacman agreed that lessons such as social emotional learning, gender identity, critical race theory and sexual orientation should not be discussed in the classroom.

“I’m from the old school,” Bell said. “Those things should be taught at home, not at school.”

Recommended For You


Cody covers the business beat for the Advocate. He can be reached at (361) 580-6504 or cbaird@vicad.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Cody Baird reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He served in the Air Force and received his Bachelor's in journalism at Texas A&M University. Reach him at cbaird@vicad.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.