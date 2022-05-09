Margaret Pruett and Kathy Bell won the Victoria school board races for District 6 and 1, respectively.
Pruett, the incumbent, received 621 votes compared to just 499 for challenger Emett Alvarez.
"I am super excited and just feel very blessed that the community came out and have given me the opportunity to continue to be their trustee," Pruett said.
Pruett said that she's excited to continue the work the school board is doing and to build more partnerships within the community. She wants to help the board "to better communicate that we want to hear from our community and our parents."
Bell defeated Theresa Klacman for the vacant District 1 seat after earning 436 votes compared to Klacman's 344. The District 1 seat formerly was held by Kevin VanHook, who did not seek reelection.
"I feel blessed," Bell said. "I feel honored. The community felt they needed to vote for a person with a teacher's perspective."
Bell taught at Victoria's school district for 24 years — with an additional 15 in Corpus Christi — and will retire at the end of the school year.
Bell said she believes parental and community involvement with the school district is key for them to move forward.
"We need more parental involvement and support," she said. "I think it would be a lot easier for us to move on things when they have a good understanding of 'what' and 'why.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.