Q: Can the bond go toward teacher raises?
A: No.
Funding that comes from a bond can only be used for capital improvements, such as construction projects.
A school district's tax rate consists of a Maintenance and Operations and debt services, which is the Interest and Sinking rate, according to the Texas Association of School Boards.
Teacher salaries are funded through the Maintenance and Operations taxes. Those taxes also funds supplies, utilities and other day-to-day operations.
Revenue from the debt service tax rate can be used only for specific purposes like construction and renovations.
