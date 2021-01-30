Q: How can the community get involved with the bond?
A: The community can share their opinions about the proposed $156.8-million bond proposal through several ways.
The district started a ThoughtExchange, which is a virtual message board to post questions and feedback on the bond proposal. The ThoughtExchange can be found at my.thoughtexchange.com/scroll/347104513.
Board members Mike Mercer and Tami Keeling are hosting a drive-by meeting to answer any questions the community may have. They will meet with community members from 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Children’s Pavilion at Riverside Park.
Any board member can be contacted directly, as well. Board member contact information can be found on the district website.
The board will meet Feb. 9 to determine if the bond proposal will be added to the May 1 ballot.
The bond proposal calls for the rebuild of Stroman Middle School and Mission Valley Elementary School. It also calls for high priority upgrades throughout the district.
