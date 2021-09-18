Q: How is the delta variant of COVID-19 affecting children?
A: Children are more susceptible to catching the delta variant of COVID-19.
Nationally, children were hospitalized early in the pandemic, but with delta that rate has risen, pediatrics specialist Dr. Manju Sachdev said.
Locally, Sachdev has seen an uptick in child cases of COVID-19, specifically the delta variant.
The delta variant is highly contagious, more than two times as contagious as previous variants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During a St. Joseph High School panel in August, Sachdev informed parents of the issues pediatricians are now seeing in the later months of the pandemic.
“I have never seen an infection that does what COVID does to children,” she said.
More children are also being infected because of the return to school and extracurricular activities.
The problem comes with a large portion of children being unvaccinated, so the only defense against the virus is a mask, she said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available for children 12 years or older, and the Pfizer vaccine has been FDA approved for children 16 years or older.
“Delta is not sparing anyone, especially if you are not vaccinated,” Sachdev said.
