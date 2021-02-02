Q: How much will the bond cost?
A: The proposed bond for the Victoria school district is $156.8 million.
The costs would cover the rebuild of Stroman Middle School for $73.7 million and Mission Valley Elementary School for $23 million.
District wide repairs are also included in the bond proposal for $58.4 million. Those repairs would include upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, roofing, plumbing, electrical, gas lines and security systems.
Each elementary school would receive a new playground for an estimated $1.5 million with the new bond proposal.
If added to the May ballot and later approved by voters, the bond would increase the district’s Interest and Sinking tax rate. The increase would be $0.075 per $100 assessed valuation, according to the bond proposal.
This would cost the taxpayer $6.25 per month for a taxable home valued at $100,000. That would amount to $75 annually.
