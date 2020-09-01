How should parents talk to their children about COVID-19?
Parents should remain calm when and if they decide to discuss COVID-19 with their children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The center created a list of tips for discussing respiratory disease with children, especially as many return to the classroom after many closed abruptly in March.
It is recommended that parents reassure their children that they are safe and there is an open space for communicating concerns. Avoid language that may blame others for the virus or create a stigma, according to the CDC.
The CDC recommends that parents monitor how much COVID-19 news the child consumes because an over-consumption could lead to unnecessary anxieties.
This is a teaching moment to educate children on best hygiene practices to curb the spread of the virus, such as washing hands and staying away from sick people, according to the center.
Keep the conversation simple when describing the novel coronavirus.
“Remind them that health and school officials are working hard to keep everyone safe and healthy,” according to the CDC.
