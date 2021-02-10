Q: If the $156.8 million bond is passed by voters, when would I see it affect my taxes?
A: Taxpayers would see the effects of the bond about 2022.
The sale of bonds begins after an election to a specific amount, which is approved by voters, according to the Texas Association of School Boards.
The bonds do not cost the district anything until they are sold, according to TASAB. Even though the voters approve the bond issue, no costs are incurred until the bonds are sold.
If the bond is approved, the district is not obligated to spend the money. Voter approval is an authorization for the district to issue bonds. The bonds are sold in the future when funds are needed, according to TASB.
Proceeds of the bond can be used for construction, acquisition of land and the purchase of equipment such as school buses and other school-related vehicles, according to TASB.
