Victoria East High School construction

Workers at the site of Victoria East High School place structural steel in the academic wing of the building in 2009. 

 Advocate file photo

Q: What is the balance left on the bond that passed in 2007 and when will that be paid off?

A: The Victoria school district has a total of $140.3 million in outstanding debt service, district spokeswoman Ashley Scott said.

Of that $140.4 million, $136.4 million is associated with the 2007 bond election and scheduled to be paid off in 2036. The remaining $3.9 million is from an earlier bond election and is scheduled to be paid off in 2023, Scott said.

The community has passed three bonds in the past 31 years including a $10-million bond in 1989 and a $158.8-million bond in 2007. In 2017, Victoria residents struck down a proposed bond, which had a proposed amount of $141 million.

Victoria voters will see a $156.8 million bond proposal on the May 1 ballot. It looks to rebuild Stroman Middle School and Mission Valley Elementary School. The bond also will address district-wide repairs.

If approved by voters, the bond would increase the district’s Interest and Sinking tax rate by $0.075 per $100 of assessed valuation. This would cost about $6.25 per month for a taxable home valued at $100,000. Annually, that would amount to $75.

Samantha Douty is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from UT-Arlington with a bachelor's in journalism.

