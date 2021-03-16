Q: What is the balance left on the bond that passed in 2007 and when will that be paid off?
A: The Victoria school district has a total of $140.3 million in outstanding debt service, district spokeswoman Ashley Scott said.
Of that $140.4 million, $136.4 million is associated with the 2007 bond election and scheduled to be paid off in 2036. The remaining $3.9 million is from an earlier bond election and is scheduled to be paid off in 2023, Scott said.
The community has passed three bonds in the past 31 years including a $10-million bond in 1989 and a $158.8-million bond in 2007. In 2017, Victoria residents struck down a proposed bond, which had a proposed amount of $141 million.
Victoria voters will see a $156.8 million bond proposal on the May 1 ballot. It looks to rebuild Stroman Middle School and Mission Valley Elementary School. The bond also will address district-wide repairs.
If approved by voters, the bond would increase the district’s Interest and Sinking tax rate by $0.075 per $100 of assessed valuation. This would cost about $6.25 per month for a taxable home valued at $100,000. Annually, that would amount to $75.
