Q: Where will students go during the rebuild of Stroman and Mission Valley if the bond is passed by voters?
A: There is no answer at this time.
The campuses have not been designed at this time of the process, district spokesperson Ashley Scott said. The designs will not be made unless the bond election is successful.
It is expected that construction will happen in a phased approach, Scott said. This means portions of the current campus and portable buildings can be used for classroom instruction while new construction is completed.
Stroman Middle School and Mission Valley Elementary School are proposed to be rebuilt if the $156.8 million bond is approved by voters May 1.
Other bond items include district-wide repairs and the replacement of playgrounds at each elementary school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.