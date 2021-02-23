Q: Will gyms and tracks be included in the Stroman Middle School rebuild?
A: Yes.
New gyms and tracks are included in the $156.8 million bond estimate, district spokesperson Ashley Scott said.
The Stroman Middle School rebuild is estimated at $73.7 million.
The bond also calls for the rebuild of Mission Valley Elementary School for $23 million, district-wide repairs for $58.4 million and the replacement of playgrounds at all elementary schools for about $1.5 million.
Victoria voters will see the bond on the May 1 ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.