Q: Will people 65 and older be affected by the bond tax rate, if it is passed by voters?
A: No. Victoria residents who are 65 years or older will not be affected by the $156.8 million bond tax rate.
The over-65 homestead exemption permanently freezes the amount paid for school property taxes.
Anyone younger than 65 years old will see the bond on their taxes, if it is approved by voters on May 1.
The bond would increase the district’s Interest and Sinking tax rate by $0.075 per $100 of assessed valuation. This would cost about $6.25 per month for a taxable home valued at $100,000. Annually, that would amount to $75.
The bond calls for the rebuild of Stroman Middle School for about $73.7 million and Mission Valley Elementary School for about $23 million.
The bond proposal also includes district-wide repairs for about $58.4 million, and the replacement of playgrounds at all 14 elementary schools for about $1.5 million.
