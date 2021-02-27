Q: Will the current Mission Valley and Stroman campuses be torn down, if the bond passes?
A: Yes.
The current Mission Valley Elementary School and Stroman Middle School will be torn down and replaced, if the bond is approved by voters.
The $156.8 million bond totals include demolition and rebuild cost estimates.
Stroman’s demolition and rebuild is estimated to cost $73.7 million, and Mission Valley’s demolition and rebuild is estimated to cost $23 million.
The bond also includes district-wide repairs for $58.4 million and new playgrounds at each elementary school for $1.5 million.
Victoria residents will vote on the measure May 1.
