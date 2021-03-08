This past fall semester marked the 10-year anniversary of UHV’s School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development master’s degree in special education with an applied behavior analysis course concentration. We developed this program for students interested in a career in the field of applied behavior analysis.
According to the Behavior Analyst Certification Board, the demand for board certified behavior analysts has increased by 4,209% over the past 11 years. Texas is one of five states in the nation with the highest demand for board certified behavior analysts.
While the demand for behavior analysts is high, many people are largely unfamiliar with the field of applied behavior analysis. Behavior analysts are often found working in ABA clinics that focus on enhancing academic, communication, life and social skills for children and adults with autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities.
More and more, behavior analysts and behavior specialists are working in public schools to provide behavior supports to students to maximize their academic potential. Moreover, there are growing subspecialties of applied behavior analysis in health and fitness, organizational behavior management, gerontology, environmental sustainability and the treatment of substance abuse disorders to name a few.
Principles of applied behavior analysis are also common in our everyday lives. Everyone is familiar with the concept of reinforcement. Reinforcement plays a large role in promoting and maintaining behavior in applied behavior analysis. When teachers provide meaningful praise to their students, they are providing positive social reinforcement for a job well done. A father who tells his daughter that she can have access to her phone only after she finishes her homework is using the Premack Principle of reinforcement to get his daughter to complete her homework.
Over the past 10 years, we have seen students from many different backgrounds go through our special education applied behavior analysis program. Our graduates are working in clinics and schools as board certified behavior analysts. Others are using the knowledge they gained as teachers in the classroom and as parents of children with autism. Still others have gone on to seek doctorates in applied behavior analysis.
As we reflect on the past 10 years, we are inspired by the commitment of our graduates to improve the quality of life of others through the field of applied behavior analysis. We appreciate the role they have played in growing the special education applied behavior analysis concentration at UHV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.