VISD administration building
File photo

Victoria school officials will take the public on a virtual tour of its campuses through building reports.

Huckabee Architects developed a districtwide review of buildings, and that review was presented to the school board last month. The buildings will be reviewed for possible feedback to campus leadership, according to a district news release.

Each presentation of the campuses will be at 3 p.m. and will last about an hour.

The presentations will be recorded and posted on the district’s website.

Huckabee’s review will be used by the bond planning committee in the fall to develop a possible bond proposal.

