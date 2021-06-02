Right at School will not offer its summer program at the Victoria school district.
“We are actually not providing a summer program at VISD this year due to low interest from families,” said Felisha Morton, Right at School’s regional director.
About 30 students must enroll at a given campus for the program to be offered, Morton said. If that number is not reached, Right at School officials can elect not to hold the program.
A survey was sent to families, and the survey showed little interest in the summer program, Morton said. Registration for the summer program was not offered because of that interest level.
Several factors most likely contributed to the low interest like COVID-19 and the fact that Right at School is new to Victoria, Morton said.
Right at School is a for-profit company based in Evanston, Ill. It is a flexible program with homework help and includes an enrichment curriculum for English, social studies, science and math courses.
The program fees are based on the number of days students use the program in a given week. Options vary from one to five days a week, costing $64 to $240 a month.
Right at School is open to all Victoria school district students, and is offered at select campuses including Aloe, Chandler, DeLeon, Mission Valley, O’Connor, Rowland, Schorlemmer, Smith and Vickers elementary schools.
The district previously partnered with the YMCA of the Golden Crescent, Victoria’s local YMCA chapter.
The district dropped the YMCA as its after-school program provider in December 2019. The decision came because district officials wanted more “academic rigor” in its programs.
Right at School operated at the district for the 2020-21 school year. About 15-20 students were enrolled at each of the offered campuses during the school year, Morton said.
"The families were very open," she said. "I feel it went really well."
Families can enroll their students for the fall program later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.