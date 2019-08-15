Victoria County's two smaller school districts were on opposite ends of the state rating system. Nursery received an overall a rating of A, while Bloomington received an overall rating of D, with some of its campuses receiving F's.
5 things to know how your district fared: Nursery ISD
- Overall rating: A
- Area that showed the most improvement: Fifth-grade math increased from 84% to 100%.
- Area that still needs improvement:Third-grade reading decreased from 93% to 77%; fourth-grade math decreased from 95% to 59%.
- Rating for Closing the Gaps: A
- Distinctions: Nursery Elementary earned distinctions in English Language Arts/Reading, math, science, Closing the Gaps and Postsecondary Readiness.
5 things to know how your district fared: Bloomington ISD
- Overall rating: D
- Area that showed the most improvement: Test scores have improved for English learners and special education, said Superintendent Mark Anglin. Third-grade math increased from 41% to 50%; Eighth-grade reading improved from 65% to 73%; and eighth- grade social studies improved from 29% to 46%.
- Areas that still needs improvement: Bloomington Elementary received an overall F rating, Bloomington Junior High received an F rating in Student Achievement and Bloomington High School received an F rating in Closing the Gaps. Anglin said the school administration plans to meet and create strategies to improve student scores and ratings. "I am not going to make excuses. We are going to become a better school district for our students, and with that, the ratings will improve, too," Anglin said Thursday.
- Rating for Closing the Gaps: F
- Distinctions: No campuses earned distinctions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.