We seem to end up with a handful of pennies at one time or another and wonder, “What will I do with all of these pennies?” Let’s use them to help with math anxiety.
“What is math anxiety?” Anxiety of math is when you are just a little nervous to even extremely upset when you need to perform a task using math. Anxiety is not limited to math, but math seems to be one of the largest areas.
Math anxiety is a huge “elephant in the room” for many students and parents today. Many concepts are taught differently — not necessarily better — than when parents were in school, thus causing an uneasiness. Although it’s not a medical issue that requires a run to the ER or a call to 9-1-1, math anxiety is as contagious as the flu and chickenpox. Research has shown if adults tell a student, “It is OK, I could not do math either,” the student will develop an avoidance, thus creating problems. This is especially true for well-meaning parents who are trying to help their child emotionally. While it might temporarily help the child emotionally, it could result in huge problems academically.
Reasons for anxiety are numerous, and one might be students do not have the basic instructional techniques. If true, the next lessons will be more difficult since there is not a good foundation. Adults need to be understanding when a student has difficulties but also need to encourage the student to keep trying by saying something like, “I had trouble doing that type of problem, but it does not mean you can’t.”
The last year has been difficult for everyone, as it was required to move to remote learning. Remote teaching and learning were new to everyone; therefore, anxiety levels were and still are at all-time highs.
Some ways to reduce anxiety levels and strengthen math skills involve pennies. Skip-count by twos, threes and fives. Divide any amount into even groups to find its factors. Stacks of 16 pennies make an inch. Laying 16 pennies flat side-by-side makes a foot (For example, a 5-foot person is 80 pennies tall). The cost to make a penny is 2.5 cents. A penny’s circulation lifespan is only about 25 to 30 years. If one was minted in 2003, when will it be removed?
I have only shared a few penny activities to help reduce anxiety. Now, I challenge you to make your own fun penny activities.
