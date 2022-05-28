Just about every morning, Ayanna Moten begins the day a good hour, or two, before the sun comes up.
And it doesn’t end until about midnight.
That’s just a necessary fact of life for the Faith Academy salutatorian, whose days are jam-packed with hours upon hours of studying, athletic practices and community service.
Apart from maintaining a 3.9 GPA, Ayanna finds time, and the dedication, to succeed in track and cheerleading, in which she was recognized as the most valuable player. She also serves as the president of the Christian Honor Society and has volunteered at Christ’s Kitchen and Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
Although Ayanna, 17, has found incredible success at Faith Academy since she began attending at the age of 2, her focus and drive began at home.
High expectations have always been a central part of Ayanna’s life. When she was born, her father, Bishop David Moten, said to her mother, “Our job as parents is to let her run free but keep her in a lane.”
And run she has.
After graduating, Ayanna plans to pursue a career in business and marketing. She was inspired by her mother, who has found her own success in those fields.
When Ayanna’s father suffered a massive stroke about 17 years ago, her mother found herself thrust into the midst of adversity. Her father’s ongoing health issues meant her mother had to balance a household on top of a full-time career of running a business consulting practice.
Those hard times have caused Ayanna’s mother to instill in her daughter many lessons, including the need to be fully financially independent and able to support a family.
But Ayanna has taken those lessons to heart, and her mother now sees a beautiful and bright future for her daughter, who is just as empathetic as she is driven.
“There is no doubt in my mind that Ayanna is going to be a beacon of light to young women, especially women of color, around the world,” her mother said.
