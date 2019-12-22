Shields Elementary School students gasped and aahed as they walked into the school’s library.
Santa waited with a book in hand amidst bundles of wrapped presents.
“Wow,” students breathed as they sat down on the carpeted floor. They looked back and forth at one another, ensuring what they saw before them was real.
First United Methodist Church donated a present for every student at Shields Elementary on Wednesday. Each grade level was separately brought into the library to open the gifts that were specifically picked for them.
This is the first year the church has donated presents to Shields, but they had done it several years before at F.W. Gross Elementary School before it closed this year, church business manager Heather Linville said.
The donation stems from the church’s school ministry committee that is geared toward helping local schools and students.
“This has grown into one of our largest ministries,” Linville said.
She said about 500 presents were purchased by church members for the students.
The church had a tree of paper ornaments with each student’s name, age and grade written on them. Church members could pick a name and purchase a gift specifically for that student.
“It’s trying to show them that there are people who care,” Linville said. “I would really encourage other churches to do this same thing at other elementary schools.”
The church chose Shields because it is a Title I school, which means it has a high concentration of low-income students, Linville explained. She said the gifts will help improve the morale of the students and teachers.
“There is a lot of assistance needed here,” she said.
Principal Kelly Gabrysch said the school has a great partnership with First United Methodist Church, and she is grateful for that partnership.
“I really think that the church showcased how much giving is in our community,” she said.
Gabrysch said it is important for the students to receive gifts that were deliberately bought for them to make them feel special.
“It’s a thoughtful gift. They truly bought these gifts for each of them,” she said. “It’s not just getting a random gift.”
Students were confused why they entered the library in the hallway as small voices whispered, “I wonder what the surprise is.”
They sat down and excitedly chatted among themselves, bouncing up and down.
“It’s Santa,” they said to each other, starstruck by the man dressed in red.
“Have you been good this year?” asked Paul Primm, who was dressed as Santa Claus for the fourth year.
“Yes,” every student shouted.
Primm trusted the students’ judgment on the naughty and nice list and moved on to read them a Christmas book.
“It’s just like a whole rush of these faces, and they’re all smiling,” he said after he read to the prekindergarten students. “They are so excited to be here for this.”
After the book was read, teachers passed out the gifts to the students and counted to three for the grand reveal of what was inside.
“Since you’ve all been good, we’re going to give you your Christmas presents now,” Primm said.
Shields elementary students open gifts that were given to them by First United Methodist church on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/9jGfpI87Fi— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) December 21, 2019
The students tore into the wrapping paper and aahed at the gifts inside. Some showed their gifts to their friends, while others threw their hands in the air in celebration.
Pre-K student Raulito Valdez, 4, smiled with his toy pressed against his body.
“It’s a dump truck,” he said, holding up his present.
He said he was surprised to receive a gift, let alone meet the toymaker himself.
“I like him,” Raulito said. “He brings my presents.”
The gifts were opened throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.
Second-grader Alfred Perez, 7, opened his present and was shocked to find what was inside.
Hot Wheels.
“I was excited because I knew I was going to get Hot Wheels,” Alfred said. “They’re fast.”
After he opened his present, he ran to Santa Claus; he had forgotten to write his wish list to Santa this year.
“How did you know?” he asked.
Alfred walked away staring at his new present. He said he was ready to get home and play with the toy that would have been at the top of his list.
