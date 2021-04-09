The Victoria School District Board approved Randall “Randy” S. Meyer as chief financial officer.
Meyer will begin his role effective May 3. He is replacing Francis Koch, assistant superintendent of budget and finance, who is retiring.
The chief financial officer directs the business office, which implements the application of sound financial management practices and controls, including financial reporting and analysis, cash flow, debt management, budget adjustments, and employee payroll.
“We are excited to bring Randy into Team VISD,” said Superintendent Quintin Shepherd. “He has a track record of success, has a reputation of high integrity, and has a wonderful personality. We believe he will help us continue to foster a culture of continuous improvement in everything we do.”
Meyer joins the district with nearly three decades of public education experience, most recently as assistant superintendent and chief financial officer with Bloomington school district, and oversees many operational aspects of the district.
“I have been in and around the Victoria area for many years and am very excited about joining VISD,” said Meyer. “We have many challenges in schools today, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. I am confident that with smart and efficient fiscal management, we will continue to make our schools the best around for our students.”
Prior to joining Bloomington school district, Meyer was deputy superintendent of Wharton school district; chief financial officer, chief human resources officer and was instrumental in aligning district operations with district policies. Meyer took over the role of CFO during Hurricane Harvey and managed the financial mitigation resources. Meyer also set up financial systems to track and manage expenditures after the community of Wharton passed its bond referendum.
Meyer earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology, a masters degree in education from Southwest Texas State University, and is a doctorate of educational leadership 2021 graduate candidate at Lamar University.
Meyer is a member of the Texas Association of School Business Officers and the Texas Association of School Administrators. He is a member of the Lions Club International and served as the club’s president in Wharton.
