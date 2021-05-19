School districts have cancelled classes and widespread road closures have been reported Wednesday as thunderstorms bring heavy rainfall to the area. Community members are advised to stay off the roads whenever possible to avoid putting themselves and first responders in danger.
The following districts have cancelled classes today:
- Victoria ISD
- Austwell-Tivoli ISD
- Bloomington ISD
- Edna ISD
- Ezzell ISD
- Ganado ISD
- Industiral ISD
- Faith Academy
- Moulton ISD
- St. Joseph High School
The following districts are starting classes late today:
- Hallettsville ISD starting at 10 a.m.
- Flatonia ISD delayed two hours
- Vysehrad ISD starting at 10 a.m.
