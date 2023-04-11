School lunch menus for the week of April 11-17. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit, roll, milk.
Wednesday: Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, orange, milk.
Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, milk.
Friday: Turkey and cheese hoagie, burger salad, carrots, dip, applesauce, milk.
Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches, roll, milk.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Chicken tenders or burger, tater tots, green beans, fruit, milk, bread.
Wednesday: Spaghetti or cheese pizza, corn, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit, milk, bread.
Thursday: Cheese nachos or cheeseburger, salad, beans, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hot dog or pepperoni pizza, chips, pork and beans, fruit, milk.
Monday: Ham sandwich or cheese pizza, celery sticks, sweet potato fries, fruit, milk.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, gravy, corn, potatoes, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Sub sandwich and chips.
Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Barbecue chicken sandwich.
Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Pulled pork sandwich.
Friday: Hamburger, fries, broccoli, salad, slush. Cougar lunch: Burrito and chips.
Monday: Chicken spaghetti, corn, broccoli, roll, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Sub sandwich and smiles.