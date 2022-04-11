School lunch menus for the week of April 12-18. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meat balls, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger, fries, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, fruit

Friday: No school

Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, squash, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or burger, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed peas, fruit

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or cheese pizza, green beans, broccoli, rice, gravy, fruit

Thursday: Super beefy nachos or cheeseburgers, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit

Friday: No school

Monday: No school

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Italian baked ravioli, Italian blend vegetables, carrot sticks with ranch, mini Rice Krispies treat, garlic bread stick

Wednesday: Personal pan pizza assortment, seasoned corn, broccoli florets, chilled mandarin oranges

Thursday — Monday: No school

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Spaghetti, green beans, pudding cup

Wednesday: Chicken fajita taco, Spanish rice, pinto beans, animal cookies

Thursday — Monday: No school

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Taquitos, ranch beans, salsa, cheese, fruit

Wednesday: Mac and cheese, broccoli, carrot coins, fruit

Thursday: Fish tacos, salad, salsa, cheese, fruit

Friday: No school

Monday: No school

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Beef fingers or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tossed salad, fresh fruit, fruit mix

Wednesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or hamburger, sweet potato fries, peas, tossed salad, fresh fruit, sliced peaches

Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, tossed salad, fresh fruit, pineapple tidbits

Friday: No school

Monday: Oriental orange chicken or hamburger, oriental vegetables, seasoned rice, corn, tossed salad, fresh fruit, pears and cherries

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Turkey with gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, rosy applesauce

Wednesday: Pizza, green beans, cookie

Thursday — Monday: No school

