School lunch menus for the week of April 12-18. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Meat balls, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger, fries, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, fruit
Friday: No school
Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, squash, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or burger, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed peas, fruit
Wednesday: Salisbury steak or cheese pizza, green beans, broccoli, rice, gravy, fruit
Thursday: Super beefy nachos or cheeseburgers, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit
Friday: No school
Monday: No school
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Italian baked ravioli, Italian blend vegetables, carrot sticks with ranch, mini Rice Krispies treat, garlic bread stick
Wednesday: Personal pan pizza assortment, seasoned corn, broccoli florets, chilled mandarin oranges
Thursday — Monday: No school
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Spaghetti, green beans, pudding cup
Wednesday: Chicken fajita taco, Spanish rice, pinto beans, animal cookies
Thursday — Monday: No school
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Taquitos, ranch beans, salsa, cheese, fruit
Wednesday: Mac and cheese, broccoli, carrot coins, fruit
Thursday: Fish tacos, salad, salsa, cheese, fruit
Friday: No school
Monday: No school
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Beef fingers or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tossed salad, fresh fruit, fruit mix
Wednesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or hamburger, sweet potato fries, peas, tossed salad, fresh fruit, sliced peaches
Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, tossed salad, fresh fruit, pineapple tidbits
Friday: No school
Monday: Oriental orange chicken or hamburger, oriental vegetables, seasoned rice, corn, tossed salad, fresh fruit, pears and cherries
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Turkey with gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, rosy applesauce
Wednesday: Pizza, green beans, cookie
Thursday — Monday: No school
