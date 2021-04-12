School lunch menus for the week of April 13-19. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, mix fruit

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, pickles, fresh fruit

Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, carrots, diced pears

Monday: Meatballs, green beans, mac and cheese, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Crunchy tacos, Spanish rice, fruit

Wednesday: Spaghetti, garlic bread stick, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Enchilada casserole, pinto beans, fruit

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, broccoli, fruit

Monday: Corn dog, Cole strong tots, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Burritos or burger, celery sticks, baked chips, fruit

Wednesday: Corn dogs or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit

Thursday: Chicken tenders or cheeseburger, fries, mixed veggies, fruit

Friday: Sloppy Joe or cheese pizza, cob corn, coleslaw, fruit

Monday: Pancakes and eggs or pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks, hash browns, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, pineapple tidbits

Wednesday: Tacos, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans

Thursday: Grilled chicken salad, broccoli, corn, animal cookies

Friday: Corn dog, potato salad, ranch style beans, apple cobbler

Monday: Meat loaf, corn on cob, vegetable blend, peaches and strawberries

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Frito pie, corn chips, ranch beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Rotini in white sauce, spring salad, fruit

Friday: Hot dog, carrot coins, chips, fruit

Monday: Crispy chicken sandwich, corn, pickle, chips, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or hamburger, green beans, french fries, tossed salad, fruit cocktail, apricots, chips

Wednesday: Spicy chicken tender or spaghetti, broccoli, peas, tossed salad, apricots, pears with cherries, chocolate chip cookies, garlic bread

Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito or nachos, re-fried beans, cereal bar, Spanish rice, corn, tossed salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, Goldfish

Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich, baby carrots, cucumber slices, tossed salad, fresh fruit, cookies, Cheez-its

Monday: Chicken fried steak sandwich or pizza bites, glazed carrots, mixed veggies, tossed salad, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Tacos, re-fried beans, lettuce, cheese, mixed berries

Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo, salad, bread stick, mixed fruit

Thursday: Frito pie, salad, cheese stick, apricots

Friday: Pulled pork, chips, coleslaw, blushed pears

Monday: Nacho supreme, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pineapple

