School lunch menus for the week of April 13-19. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, mix fruit
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, pickles, fresh fruit
Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, carrots, diced pears
Monday: Meatballs, green beans, mac and cheese, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Crunchy tacos, Spanish rice, fruit
Wednesday: Spaghetti, garlic bread stick, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Enchilada casserole, pinto beans, fruit
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, broccoli, fruit
Monday: Corn dog, Cole strong tots, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Burritos or burger, celery sticks, baked chips, fruit
Wednesday: Corn dogs or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit
Thursday: Chicken tenders or cheeseburger, fries, mixed veggies, fruit
Friday: Sloppy Joe or cheese pizza, cob corn, coleslaw, fruit
Monday: Pancakes and eggs or pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks, hash browns, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, pineapple tidbits
Wednesday: Tacos, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans
Thursday: Grilled chicken salad, broccoli, corn, animal cookies
Friday: Corn dog, potato salad, ranch style beans, apple cobbler
Monday: Meat loaf, corn on cob, vegetable blend, peaches and strawberries
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Frito pie, corn chips, ranch beans, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Rotini in white sauce, spring salad, fruit
Friday: Hot dog, carrot coins, chips, fruit
Monday: Crispy chicken sandwich, corn, pickle, chips, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or hamburger, green beans, french fries, tossed salad, fruit cocktail, apricots, chips
Wednesday: Spicy chicken tender or spaghetti, broccoli, peas, tossed salad, apricots, pears with cherries, chocolate chip cookies, garlic bread
Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito or nachos, re-fried beans, cereal bar, Spanish rice, corn, tossed salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, Goldfish
Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich, baby carrots, cucumber slices, tossed salad, fresh fruit, cookies, Cheez-its
Monday: Chicken fried steak sandwich or pizza bites, glazed carrots, mixed veggies, tossed salad, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Tacos, re-fried beans, lettuce, cheese, mixed berries
Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo, salad, bread stick, mixed fruit
Thursday: Frito pie, salad, cheese stick, apricots
Friday: Pulled pork, chips, coleslaw, blushed pears
Monday: Nacho supreme, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pineapple
