School lunch menus for the week of April 18-24. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, pears, roll.

Wednesday: Hot dog, tater tots, pork and beans, apple.

Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple.

Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit.

Monday: Meatballs, mac and cheese, spinach, peaches, roll.

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: Chicken tacos or burger, salad, cucumbers, fruit.

Wednesday: Mac and cheese or pepperoni pizza, mixed veggies, cauliflower, fruit.

Thursday: Pancakes and sausage or cheeseburger, hash browns, carrot sticks, fruit.

Friday: Meatball sub or cheese pizza, chips, coleslaw, fruit.

Monday: Chicken spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, steamed carrots, spinach, fruit

Nursery ISD

Tuesday: Salisbury steak and gravy, mixed veggies, beans, roll, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Corn dog and carrots.

Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken salad and tater tots. 

Thursday: Chicken wrap, beans, corn, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito and carrots.

Friday: Meatloaf, potatoes, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hot dogs and fries.

Monday: Chicken wrap, green beans, carrots, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Sub sandwich and chips. 

Tags