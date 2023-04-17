School lunch menus for the week of April 18-24. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, pears, roll.
Wednesday: Hot dog, tater tots, pork and beans, apple.
Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple.
Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit.
Monday: Meatballs, mac and cheese, spinach, peaches, roll.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Chicken tacos or burger, salad, cucumbers, fruit.
Wednesday: Mac and cheese or pepperoni pizza, mixed veggies, cauliflower, fruit.
Thursday: Pancakes and sausage or cheeseburger, hash browns, carrot sticks, fruit.
Friday: Meatball sub or cheese pizza, chips, coleslaw, fruit.
Monday: Chicken spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, steamed carrots, spinach, fruit
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Salisbury steak and gravy, mixed veggies, beans, roll, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Corn dog and carrots.
Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken salad and tater tots.
Thursday: Chicken wrap, beans, corn, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito and carrots.
Friday: Meatloaf, potatoes, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hot dogs and fries.
Monday: Chicken wrap, green beans, carrots, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Sub sandwich and chips.