School lunch menus for the week of April 19-25. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, carrots, green beans, fruit

Wednesday: Hot dog, fries, pork and beans, fruit

Thursday: Soft beef taco, pinto beans, fruit

Friday: Turkey and cheese hoagie, burger salad, carrots with dip, fruit

Monday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, spinach fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Toasted ham and cheese or burger, celery sticks, chips, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or pepperoni pizza, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, fruit

Thursday: Beef taco salad bowl or cheeseburger, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit

Friday: Chicken fried steak or cheese pizza, broccoli, corn, fruit

Monday: Crispitos or pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks, fries, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Frito pie, California blend, carrots with ranch cup, lime applesauce, mini Rice Krispy treat

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza assortment, seasoned corn, cucumber chips with ranch, chilled mandarin oranges

Thursday: Chicken fajita nachos, Spanish rice, re-fried beans, fruit slush cup

Friday: Golden crispy chicken nuggets, creamy mac and cheese, southern style green peas, strawberry fruited Jell-O

Monday: Country steak fingers, home-style mashed potatoes, cream gravy, steamed corn, rosy applesauce

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, corn on the cob, mixed fruit

Wednesday: Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Teddy Grahams

Thursday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, pineapple tidbits

Friday: Hot dog with chili on side, potato salad, ranch style beans, sliced apples

Monday: Salisbury steak, German potatoes, broccoli, applesauce

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Frito pie, carrot sticks, ranch beans, fruit

Wednesday: Taco soup, fruit

Thursday: Spaghetti, salad, garlic sticks, fruit

Friday: Hamburger, salad, tomato, fries, fruit

Monday: Cold cut sub, pickle, salad, chips, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or grilled cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables, green beans, tossed salad, fresh fruit, orange wedges

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or grilled chicken sandwich, steamed carrots, broccoli, tossed salad, fresh fruit, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Nachos with ground beef or bean and cheese burrito, lettuce tomato salad, re-fried beans, tossed salad, fresh fruit, sliced peaches, cookies

Friday: Macaroni and cheese or turkey and cheese on ciabatta bread, burger salad, veggie sticks, peas, tossed salad, fresh fruit, fruit cocktail

Monday: French bread pizza or chicken fried steak sandwich, steamed carrots, broccoli, tossed salad, fresh fruit, pears with cherries

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Fried chicken leg, mac and cheese, spinach, tropical fruit

Wednesday: Turkey and ham sandwich, chips, pasta salad, blushed pears

Thursday: Nacho supreme, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, banana

Friday: Ham tater tot casserole, mixed veggies, cake

Monday: Meatballs, buttered rice, black eyed peas, pineapple

